Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) Coverage Initiated at Raymond James

Stock analysts at Raymond James started coverage on shares of Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on PFG. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Principal Financial Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Principal Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $72.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group to $81.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Principal Financial Group from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.82.

Principal Financial Group Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ PFG traded down $0.77 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $76.07. The stock had a trading volume of 59,408 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,824,788. The firm has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.30. Principal Financial Group has a twelve month low of $61.04 and a twelve month high of $80.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $74.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.42.

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.69% and a return on equity of 13.09%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Sandra L. Helton sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total value of $1,093,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,353,066.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Roberto Walker sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total transaction of $692,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,008 shares in the company, valued at $2,616,915.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,422 shares of company stock valued at $3,462,066 over the last three months. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in Principal Financial Group by 397.0% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Principal Financial Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 75.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

