Priority Technology (NASDAQ:PRTH) Stock Price Down 4.3%

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTH – Get Rating) was down 4.3% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.97 and last traded at $4.00. Approximately 18,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average daily volume of 51,497 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Alliance Global Partners reduced their price target on shares of Priority Technology to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Priority Technology Price Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average of $4.77. The stock has a market cap of $306.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Priority Technology

In other news, Director Stephen W. Hipp acquired 26,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.99 per share, for a total transaction of $103,740.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 109,145 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,488.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 89.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 764,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,395,000 after acquiring an additional 360,626 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 3.6% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 132,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 17.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 100,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $575,000 after acquiring an additional 14,589 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Priority Technology in the second quarter worth $315,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Priority Technology by 57.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 12,717 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.44% of the company’s stock.

About Priority Technology

(Get Rating)

Priority Technology Holdings, Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Small and Medium-Sized Businesses (SMB) Payments, Business-To-Business Payments, and Enterprise Payments. The company offers MX product line, including MX Connect and MX Merchant products, such as MX Insights, MX Storefront, MX Retail, MX Invoice, MX B2B and ACH.com, and others, which provides flexible and customizable set of business applications that helps to manage critical business work functions and revenue performance to resellers and merchant clients using core payment processing as our leverage point.

