Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 163,949 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 533,007 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 163,949 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $44,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SHY. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.1% in the first quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 7,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 77.5% in the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 128,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after buying an additional 56,060 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 36.6% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 8,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after buying an additional 2,164 shares in the last quarter. Karpus Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $1,417,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 12.2% in the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 7,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $663,000 after buying an additional 865 shares in the last quarter.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SHY traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,915,187. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.51 and a 12-month high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.87.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

