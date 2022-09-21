Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 405,228 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 83.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 890,441 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 405,228 shares during the period. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF comprises 0.6% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.17% of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF worth $68,377,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HT Partners LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 225,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,555,000 after buying an additional 4,076 shares during the last quarter. Glenview Trust Co increased its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 43.6% in the 1st quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 11,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $20,880,000. American Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,080,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSV traded down $0.09 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $75.37. The stock had a trading volume of 28,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,299,856. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a one year low of $75.41 and a one year high of $82.16. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $76.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $77.06.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

