Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 4,705 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 175,278 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,705 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned 0.35% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $30,740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 8,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,970,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727 shares during the last quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 79,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,772,000 after acquiring an additional 7,274 shares in the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 47.7% in the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOT traded up $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $184.17. The stock had a trading volume of 4,481 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,026. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $166.75 and a 12 month high of $265.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $193.04 and its 200 day moving average is $195.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

