Private Advisor Group LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 240,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,026 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $27,387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of TIP. Graypoint LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 9,640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,201,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Clarity Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Clarity Financial LLC now owns 4,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network grew its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 108.2% in the 1st quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 14,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,850,000 after acquiring an additional 7,717 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $221,000.

NYSEARCA:TIP traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $108.93. 52,195 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,276,917. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.17 and its 200-day moving average is $117.89. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $108.72 and a 1-year high of $131.37.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

