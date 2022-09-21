Private Advisor Group LLC Has $23.22 Million Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 394,590 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,869 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $23,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 344.3% in the first quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 104.0% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Aspire Wealth Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS IEFA traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.20. The stock had a trading volume of 17,045,416 shares. The business’s fifty day moving average is $59.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.55 and a twelve month high of $70.84.

