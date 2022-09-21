Private Advisor Group LLC Sells 183,278 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Get Rating) by 20.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 719,892 shares of the company’s stock after selling 183,278 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Private Advisor Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Private Advisor Group LLC owned about 0.53% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF worth $124,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VV. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Rinkey Investments bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 148.5% during the 1st quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 109.0% in the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VV traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $177.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 491,327. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.01. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $166.09 and a fifty-two week high of $222.59.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

