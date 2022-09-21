Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 242 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC lessened its holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,786 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $1,399,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 531 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in STERIS by 16.3% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 7,305 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Peterson Wealth Services purchased a new stake in STERIS during the second quarter valued at about $227,000. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its stake in STERIS by 121.1% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 210 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Astoria Portfolio Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of STERIS in the 2nd quarter worth about $219,000. Institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Get STERIS alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on STE. StockNews.com raised STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of STERIS from $248.00 to $237.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on STERIS from $256.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their target price on STERIS from $270.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $252.00.

STERIS Trading Up 0.5 %

STERIS Increases Dividend

NYSE:STE traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $184.01. 4,677 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,607. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $208.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $219.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.09 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.35. STERIS plc has a 12-month low of $181.32 and a 12-month high of $255.93.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This is an increase from STERIS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.40%.

About STERIS

(Get Rating)

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for STERIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STERIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.