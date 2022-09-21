Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC Sells 76 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,093 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 76 shares during the period. Vertex Pharmaceuticals makes up about 1.9% of Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Private Harbour Investment Management & Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $1,717,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% during the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 15.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 2,273 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. 91.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VRTX has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $250.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $365.00 price objective for the company. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $256.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $291.65.

VRTX stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,438. The company has a market cap of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $287.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $273.29. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12 month low of $176.36 and a 12 month high of $305.95.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.12 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 31.22% and a net margin of 38.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.80 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.56 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total transaction of $173,116.17. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,472,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, EVP David Altshuler sold 17,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.65, for a total value of $5,156,732.25. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,413,626.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Sangeeta N. Bhatia sold 621 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $278.77, for a total value of $173,116.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,472,463.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 208,520 shares of company stock valued at $59,937,985 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

