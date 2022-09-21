Private Wealth Group LLC Has $1.36 Million Stock Position in Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH)

Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF (NYSEARCA:VFH – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,636 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Vanguard Financials ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 1,056.5% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,881,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,747,000 after buying an additional 1,719,136 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 914,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,383,000 after acquiring an additional 221,963 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,071,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,621,000 after purchasing an additional 174,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Financials ETF during the first quarter valued at $15,357,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Vanguard Financials ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,307,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,537,000 after purchasing an additional 158,869 shares during the last quarter.

VFH opened at $81.17 on Wednesday. Vanguard Financials ETF has a 1 year low of $74.55 and a 1 year high of $102.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $82.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.64.

Vanguard Financials ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Financials Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Financials Index, an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the financials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

