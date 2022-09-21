PROS (NYSE:PRO) Trading Up 4.3%

PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO – Get Rating) was up 4.3% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $24.22 and last traded at $24.22. Approximately 1,380 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 224,500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.23.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PRO shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on PROS from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on PROS from $51.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on PROS from $35.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

PROS Stock Up 4.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.10. The company has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.79 and a beta of 1.40.

Institutional Trading of PROS

PROS ( NYSE:PRO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The software maker reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.02. PROS had a negative return on equity of 781.16% and a negative net margin of 35.12%. The company had revenue of $68.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.34) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of PROS by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,431 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of PROS by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,111 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $126,000. Wolverine Trading LLC grew its stake in shares of PROS by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 40,176 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PROS in the 4th quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.39% of the company’s stock.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc provides solutions that optimize the processes of selling and shopping in the digital economy worldwide. The company offers PROS Smart Configure Price Quote that improves sales productivity and accelerate deal velocity by automating common sales tasks; and PROS Smart Price Optimization and Management that enables businesses to optimize, personalize and harmonize pricing across the complexity of their go-to-market channels in the context of dynamic market and competitive conditions.

