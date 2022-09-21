ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM) Shares Sold by RDA Financial Network

RDA Financial Network decreased its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus (BATS:CSM – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 5,338 shares of the company’s stock after selling 566 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CSM. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 87.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 5,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus during the 1st quarter worth about $266,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Capital Market Strategies LLC grew its stake in ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 25,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after acquiring an additional 12,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Apexium Financial LP grew its stake in shares of ProShares Large Cap Core Plus by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 9,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 4,509 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares Large Cap Core Plus Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of CSM stock opened at $45.50 on Wednesday. ProShares Large Cap Core Plus has a 12 month low of $57.15 and a 12 month high of $71.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.75 and a 200-day moving average of $48.88.

