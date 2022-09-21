ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) shares rose 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $42.01 and last traded at $41.93. Approximately 28,471 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $41.87.

ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Price Performance

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $41.93 and its 200 day moving average is $41.68.

Institutional Trading of ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF stock. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF (BATS:FUT – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,306 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,766 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Managed Futures Strategy ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.