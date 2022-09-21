ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ) Shares Acquired by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver (NYSEARCA:AGQ – Get Rating) by 118.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,683 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 8,500 shares during the period. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Silver were worth $384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Silver by 120.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $171,000 after buying an additional 2,428 shares in the last quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 35.8% during the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 9,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in ProShares Ultra Silver by 87.6% during the first quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $859,000 after purchasing an additional 10,421 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, IMC Chicago LLC purchased a new position in ProShares Ultra Silver during the first quarter worth about $525,000.

ProShares Ultra Silver Price Performance

AGQ stock traded up $0.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $22.30. 32,731 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 971,922. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.76. ProShares Ultra Silver has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $47.05.

ProShares Ultra Silver Profile

ProShares Ultra Silver (the Fund) seeks to provide daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance as measured by the United States dollar fixing price for delivery in London. The Fund will not directly or physically hold the underlying silver, but instead will seek exposure to silver through the use of financial instruments, whose value is based on the underlying price of silver to pursue their investment objective.

