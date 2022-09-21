ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQ) Stock Price Down 4.6%

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (NASDAQ:SQQQGet Rating) shares dropped 4.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $46.42 and last traded at $46.82. Approximately 6,305,204 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 107,836,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $49.08.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $42.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SQQQ. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ in the second quarter worth approximately $103,000.

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ Company Profile

ProShares UltraPro Short QQQ (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, which corresponds to three times the inverse of the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Index includes 100 of the non-financial domestic and international issues listed on National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Stock Market.

