PRS REIT (LON:PRSR) Sets New 1-Year Low at $97.00

The PRS REIT plc (LON:PRSR – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 97 ($1.17) and last traded at GBX 97 ($1.17), with a volume of 213396 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.10 ($1.19).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PRSR. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 96 ($1.16) target price on shares of PRS REIT in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on PRS REIT from GBX 115 ($1.39) to GBX 100 ($1.21) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 31st.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 105.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 106.75. The company has a market capitalization of £532.77 million and a PE ratio of 817.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.22, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. PRS REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.33%.

The PRS REIT plc is a closed-ended real estate investment trust established to invest in the Private Rented Sector ("PRS") and to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the potential for capital and income growth. The Company is investing over GBP 1bn in a portfolio of high quality homes for private rental across the regions, having raised a total of GBP 0.56bn (gross) through its Initial Public Offering, on 31 May 2017 and subsequent fundraisings in February 2018 and September 2021.

