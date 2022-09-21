Pub Finance (PINT) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $22,981.00

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. In the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded down 25.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Pub Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges. Pub Finance has a total market capitalization of $2.45 million and approximately $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 97.5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Pub Finance Profile
Pub Finance Coin Trading
