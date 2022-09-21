Pub Finance Price Down 25.5% This Week (PINT)

Pub Finance (PINT) traded 50% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 21st. Pub Finance has a market capitalization of $2.45 million and $22,981.00 worth of Pub Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Pub Finance has traded 25.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Pub Finance coin can now be bought for about $0.29 or 0.00001578 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.07 or 0.00125641 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005271 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005269 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002373 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $165.84 or 0.00865854 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Pub Finance
Pub Finance’s official Twitter account is @Pub_Finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pub Finance
