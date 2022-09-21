Pure Energy Minerals (OTCMKTS:PEMIF) Stock Price Up 13.9%

Pure Energy Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:PEMIF – Get Rating) rose 13.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $0.52 and last traded at $0.52. Approximately 3,801 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average daily volume of 33,386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.45.
Pure Energy Minerals Stock Up 2.9 %
The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.48 and its 200-day moving average is $0.72.
About Pure Energy Minerals
Pure Energy Minerals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its primary project is the Clayton Valley lithium brine project that includes 950 claims covering an area of approximately 23,360 acres located in Clayton Valley, Esmeralda County, Nevada. The company was formerly known as Harmony Gold Corp.
