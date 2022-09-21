PVH (NYSE:PVH) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

PVH (NYSE:PVH – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.15 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.79. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.22 billion-$2.24 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.39 billion. PVH also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $8.00-$8.00 EPS.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PVH has been the topic of several analyst reports. Cowen dropped their target price on PVH to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of PVH from $132.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of PVH from $94.00 to $73.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, June 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on PVH from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on PVH from $83.00 to $51.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PVH currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $77.53.

PVH Stock Performance

NYSE:PVH opened at $53.76 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.11, a P/E/G ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 2.03. PVH has a twelve month low of $52.98 and a twelve month high of $125.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $61.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PVH Announces Dividend

PVH ( NYSE:PVH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 30th. The textile maker reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. PVH had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 12.72%. The business’s revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PVH will post 7.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.038 dividend. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. PVH’s payout ratio is currently 1.15%.

Institutional Trading of PVH

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in shares of PVH by 69.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 596 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in PVH by 38.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,535 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of PVH by 44.0% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,512 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the period. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter worth approximately $217,000. Finally, Delphia USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PVH during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $234,000. 95.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PVH

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company worldwide. The company operates through six segments: Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's, women's, and children's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance apparel, intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim-related products, handbags, accessories, footwear, outerwear, home furnishings, luggage products, sleepwear, loungewear, hats, scarves, gloves, socks, watches and jewelry, eyeglasses and non-ophthalmic sunglasses, fragrance, home bed and bath furnishings, small leather goods, and other products.

