Q1 2024 EPS Estimates for Kohl’s Co. Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:KSS)

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a report issued on Wednesday, September 14th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.16. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kohl’s’ current full-year earnings is $3.00 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Kohl’s’ Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.56 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.19 EPS.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.48 EPS.

KSS has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lowered Kohl’s from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Guggenheim reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Kohl’s from $55.00 to $35.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.87.

KSS opened at $28.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.60. Kohl’s has a 52-week low of $26.07 and a 52-week high of $64.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.37. The business’s fifty day moving average is $29.73 and its 200-day moving average is $42.49.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Kohl’s by 396.8% in the second quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 77,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,766,000 after acquiring an additional 61,900 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in Kohl’s by 1.2% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 175,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Kohl’s by 31.0% in the second quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after acquiring an additional 3,242 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Kohl’s by 54.4% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,194 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Kohl’s news, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.67 per share, for a total transaction of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.06%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.45%.

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

