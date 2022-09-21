Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Position Lessened by ACG Wealth

ACG Wealth lowered its position in shares of Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,344 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. ACG Wealth’s holdings in Quanta Services were worth $2,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 65.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 465 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC raised its position in shares of Quanta Services by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,217,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd bought a new position in shares of Quanta Services in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,294,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning increased its stake in shares of Quanta Services by 28.2% during the second quarter. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning now owns 25,631 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,213,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares during the period. Finally, Everhart Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Quanta Services during the second quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Quanta Services stock traded up $2.92 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $141.49. 5,540 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,090,196. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.26. Quanta Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $93.91 and a twelve month high of $149.33. The stock has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.99 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Quanta Services ( NYSE:PWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.16. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 15.97%. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.09%.

PWR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen increased their price target on Quanta Services from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $136.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on shares of Quanta Services to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, UBS Group raised Quanta Services from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $140.00 to $156.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.17.

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

