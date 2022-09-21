QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL) Now Covered by Citigroup

Stock analysts at Citigroup started coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.98% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also commented on QDEL. UBS Group began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of QuidelOrtho from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuidelOrtho in a research note on Friday, June 17th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.50.

QuidelOrtho Stock Down 0.2 %

QuidelOrtho stock opened at $78.96 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.70. QuidelOrtho has a twelve month low of $76.93 and a twelve month high of $180.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in QuidelOrtho by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,286,000 after buying an additional 2,485 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 249.3% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 9,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 6,634 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in QuidelOrtho by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 99,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,444,000 after purchasing an additional 2,814 shares during the period. 87.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

