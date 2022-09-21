R. Wayne Myles Buys 38,000 Shares of Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH) Stock

Nova Leap Health Corp. (CVE:NLH – Get Rating) Director R. Wayne Myles acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$0.29 per share, with a total value of C$11,020.00.

R. Wayne Myles also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 17th, R. Wayne Myles purchased 19,000 shares of Nova Leap Health stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$0.35 per share, for a total transaction of C$6,650.00.

Nova Leap Health Price Performance

Shares of NLH traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting C$0.32. 4,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,652. Nova Leap Health Corp. has a one year low of C$0.29 and a one year high of C$0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$0.35 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.44. The stock has a market capitalization of C$27.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.75.

About Nova Leap Health

Nova Leap Health Corp. provides home and home health care services in the United States and Canada. Its services include dementia care, companionship, personal and respite care, cooking and meal preparation, bathing, dressing, grooming, housekeeping, errands, transportation, and medication reminders by nursing staff.

