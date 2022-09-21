Radicle Reaches Market Capitalization of $67.30 Million (RAD)

Radicle (RAD) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 21st. Radicle has a market capitalization of $67.30 million and approximately $3.26 million worth of Radicle was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Radicle has traded down 15% against the dollar. One Radicle coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.95 or 0.00010082 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 97.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $502.75 or 0.02537678 BTC.
- P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24.30 or 0.00125704 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005173 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002346 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00858189 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Radicle
Radicle’s genesis date was February 15th, 2021. Radicle’s total supply is 99,998,580 coins and its circulating supply is 34,526,293 coins. Radicle’s official Twitter account is @radicle and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Radicle is radicle.xyz.
Buying and Selling Radicle
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radicle directly using U.S. dollars.
