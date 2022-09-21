Radix (XRD) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $258.85 Million

Radix (XRD) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 21st. Radix has a market cap of $258.85 million and approximately $352,562.00 worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0560 or 0.00000302 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Radix has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.35 or 0.00125897 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005393 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005392 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 59.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.70 or 0.00494480 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002367 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.85 or 0.00894292 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Radix’s genesis date was November 17th, 2020. Radix’s total supply is 12,353,828,178 coins and its circulating supply is 4,623,713,545 coins. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog. The Reddit community for Radix is https://reddit.com/r/Radix and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Radix is www.radixdlt.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “XRD is the native token of the Radix Mainnet and may be used for securing the network, accessing DeFi, deploying smart contracts and paying for transactions.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Radix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Radix should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Radix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

