RAI Finance (SOFI) Price Tops $0.19

RAI Finance (SOFI) traded up 15.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded up 37.5% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.19 or 0.00000995 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. RAI Finance has a market cap of $37.46 million and $2.04 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get RAI Finance alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005408 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $18,503.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005226 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $11.50 or 0.00062126 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00007218 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011004 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005406 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00063780 BTC.

RAI Finance Profile

RAI Finance (SOFI) is a coin. It was first traded on February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,613,825 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling RAI Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “RAI Finance is a protocol designed to provide DeFi with a wider range of assets, a higher amount of liquidity, and a diverse set of financial use cases. When this feature set is combined with the cross-chain compatibility of the Polkadot ecosystem, it eliminates fragmentation across the existing DeFi ecosystem by bringing a complement of new assets and a higher amount of liquidity to decentralized finance. RAI, the native token for RAI Finance is an essential component of the protocol and employs many functions in the ecosystem. The following utilities reflect the current status of the token that can be subject to change based on future governance proposals. Telegram | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as RAI Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RAI Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase RAI Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for RAI Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for RAI Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.