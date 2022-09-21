Raiden Network Token One Day Volume Reaches $45,198.00 (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 5.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 20th. Raiden Network Token has a total market capitalization of $4.24 million and approximately $45,198.00 worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Raiden Network Token has traded 18.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0635 or 0.00000334 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Raiden Network Token Coin Profile

Raiden Network Token (RDN) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 1st, 2017. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,793,931 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official message board is www.medium.com/@raiden_network. Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network. The official website for Raiden Network Token is raiden.network. The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Raiden Network Token

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations.The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network.”

