Ramy A. Mahmoud Sells 2,945 Shares of OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN) Stock

OptiNose, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) COO Ramy A. Mahmoud sold 2,945 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.56, for a total value of $10,484.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 195,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $695,844.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

OptiNose Price Performance

Shares of OPTN remained flat at $3.75 on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 94,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,836. The firm has a market capitalization of $312.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.44 and a beta of -0.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.95. OptiNose, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.46 and a 52 week high of $4.30.

OptiNose (NASDAQ:OPTN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $20.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.30 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that OptiNose, Inc. will post -0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

OptiNose Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OPTN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $93,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $126,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in OptiNose during the second quarter valued at $133,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in OptiNose during the first quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in OptiNose by 65.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 91,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.67% of the company’s stock.

OptiNose, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for patients treated by ear, nose, throat, and allergy specialists in the United States. The company offers XHANCE, a therapeutic product utilizing its proprietary exhalation delivery system (EDS) that delivers a topically-acting corticosteroid for the treatment of chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, as well as is in Phase IIIb clinical trial for treatment of chronic sinusitis; and Onzetra Xsail, a powder EDS device.

