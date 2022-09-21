RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of RAVE Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Sunday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Stock Performance

Shares of RAVE Restaurant Group stock opened at $1.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.25 and a beta of 0.66. RAVE Restaurant Group has a 52 week low of $0.82 and a 52 week high of $1.80.

Institutional Trading of RAVE Restaurant Group

An institutional investor recently raised its position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its stake in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE – Get Rating) by 166.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 67,144 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 41,918 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.37% of RAVE Restaurant Group worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

RAVE Restaurant Group Company Profile

Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.

