Raymond James Initiates Coverage on MetLife (NYSE:MET)

Posted by on Sep 21st, 2022

Investment analysts at Raymond James began coverage on shares of MetLife (NYSE:METGet Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on MET. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on MetLife from $75.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Wolfe Research raised MetLife from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Barclays set a $75.00 target price on MetLife in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on MetLife to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, TheStreet raised MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.92.

MetLife stock traded down $0.96 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $64.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,206,807. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $64.42 and its 200 day moving average is $65.59. MetLife has a 1-year low of $57.05 and a 1-year high of $73.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:METGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by $0.45. MetLife had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 5.26%. The firm had revenue of $18.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that MetLife will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven J. Goulart sold 4,060 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.60, for a total transaction of $274,456.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,299 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,212.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in MetLife by 89.5% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 449 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of MetLife by 1,065.8% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of MetLife during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its position in shares of MetLife by 307.7% during the 2nd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 86.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

