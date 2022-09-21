Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.

Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 135,616 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,099 shares during the quarter. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 1.7% of Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $13,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $24,497,000. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 148,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,771,000 after purchasing an additional 18,459 shares in the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 14,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Finally, Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 187.0% in the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $926,000 after purchasing an additional 7,013 shares during the last quarter. 79.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raytheon Technologies stock traded down $0.83 on Wednesday, hitting $84.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $91.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a one year low of $79.00 and a one year high of $106.02. The firm has a market cap of $124.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies ( NYSE:RTX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. Raytheon Technologies had a net margin of 6.84% and a return on equity of 9.48%. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current year.

RTX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research reduced their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $114.10.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

