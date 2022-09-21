Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Insight Wealth Partners LLC

Insight Wealth Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,957,745,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236,112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after acquiring an additional 8,237,529 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after acquiring an additional 4,436,749 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 16,102,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,277,246,000. 79.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RTX. Vertical Research lowered their price target on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.10.

RTX stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.08. 103,142 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,634,301. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 1-year low of $79.00 and a 1-year high of $106.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $128.57 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.04.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

