RDA Financial Network Acquires 1,596 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,120 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the period. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHV. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 238.4% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 5,161,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $377,960,000 after purchasing an additional 3,636,194 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 6,430,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,871,000 after acquiring an additional 478,441 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 15.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,163,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,463,000 after acquiring an additional 281,812 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 35.6% in the first quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 963,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,789,000 after acquiring an additional 252,872 shares during the period. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 147.6% in the first quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 367,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,216,000 after acquiring an additional 218,937 shares during the period.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $63.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day moving average of $66.89. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $60.51 and a 52 week high of $74.73.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

