RDA Financial Network Invests $206,000 in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

RDA Financial Network bought a new stake in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,943 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHEL. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the fourth quarter valued at $569,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $905,000. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Shell during the first quarter valued at $101,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SHEL stock opened at $52.85 on Wednesday. Shell plc has a 12-month low of $44.90 and a 12-month high of $61.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 0.66.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 21.05%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHEL. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Shell from GBX 3,100 ($37.46) to GBX 3,200 ($38.67) in a report on Friday, July 29th. HSBC decreased their price target on Shell from GBX 2,700 ($32.62) to GBX 2,550 ($30.81) in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. ING Group raised Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.44) to GBX 3,000 ($36.25) in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Shell in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,134.13.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

