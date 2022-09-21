RDA Financial Network Purchases 434 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

RDA Financial Network lifted its position in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in ExlService were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,611,608 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $517,436,000 after buying an additional 45,534 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in ExlService by 3.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,086,277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $155,631,000 after buying an additional 31,277 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 49.0% during the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 658,644 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,364,000 after buying an additional 216,548 shares during the period. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in ExlService by 7.2% during the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 619,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $88,730,000 after buying an additional 41,805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on EXLS. Cowen increased their price target on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $134.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ExlService from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $159.83.

Shares of ExlService stock opened at $174.32 on Wednesday. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $112.14 and a 12-month high of $179.81. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $166.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.48.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.18. ExlService had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 21.78%. The firm had revenue of $346.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $329.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that ExlService Holdings, Inc. will post 4.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,588 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.90, for a total value of $537,841.20. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,989,922.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

