RDA Financial Network Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.
Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.0 %
Shares of SHY opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.
iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY)
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- Is Ford Rolling To A Rebound After Its Q3 Warning
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
- Has AMD stock stock fallen too far?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.