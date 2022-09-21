RDA Financial Network Purchases New Shares in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

RDA Financial Network acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its position in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 43,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,595,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. LGL Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. LGL Partners LLC now owns 2,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $863,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 5,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SHY opened at $81.54 on Wednesday. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $81.51 and a 1 year high of $86.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $82.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 1st. This is an increase from iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.09.

