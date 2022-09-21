RDA Financial Network Purchases Shares of 1,650 Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

RDA Financial Network bought a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 50.0% in the second quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter valued at $16,926,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.1% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 10,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 2.6% during the second quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 5,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 17,926 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Performance

NYSE:MMC opened at $155.47 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.65 and its 200 day moving average is $160.79. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $142.80 and a fifty-two week high of $183.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Increases Dividend

Marsh & McLennan Companies ( NYSE:MMC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.33 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 31.24% and a net margin of 16.36%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.75 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 6.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.59 per share. This is an increase from Marsh & McLennan Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 27th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $163.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $198.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $177.60.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Company Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

