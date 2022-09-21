RDA Financial Network Sells 395 Shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO)

RDA Financial Network lowered its position in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF (NYSEARCA:MOO – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the quarter. RDA Financial Network’s holdings in VanEck Agribusiness ETF were worth $253,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of VanEck Agribusiness ETF during the first quarter worth $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bison Wealth LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. bought a new stake in VanEck Agribusiness ETF in the first quarter valued at about $42,000.

Get VanEck Agribusiness ETF alerts:

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSEARCA MOO opened at $87.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.89. VanEck Agribusiness ETF has a 12 month low of $81.29 and a 12 month high of $109.19.

VanEck Agribusiness ETF Company Profile

Market Vectors Agribusiness ETF (the Fund) replicates as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Agribusiness Index (DXAG). DXAG, calculated by Deutsche Borse AG, is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies engaged in the agriculture business that are traded on global exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Agribusiness ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.