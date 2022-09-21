REACT Group (LON:REAT) Shares Down 5.1%

REACT Group PLC (LON:REAT – Get Rating) shares were down 5.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.90 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.93 ($0.01). Approximately 4,038,359 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 113% from the average daily volume of 1,897,761 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.98 ($0.01).

REACT Group Stock Down 5.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £9.71 million and a P/E ratio of 10.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.22.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mark Braund bought 951,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share, for a total transaction of £9,514.76 ($11,496.81).

About REACT Group

REACT Group PLC provides specialist cleaning, and decontamination and hygiene service to the public and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company offers air duct cleaning, animal and human fatality management, hazardous and biohazard cleaning and waste removal, carpets and floor cleaning, clinical waste removal, contract cleaning, crime scene and forensic cleaning, custody suite cleaning, decontamination, deep cleaning, detention centre cleaning, end of tenancy cleans, fire and smoke damage, fire damper testing, flood and sewage cleanup, and fly-tipping clearance services.

