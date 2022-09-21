Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Stock Price Down 5.8%

Shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA – Get Rating) fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $25.14 and last traded at $25.17. 10,337 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 1,087,608 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.73.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RETA. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $93.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $37.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.57.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.3 %

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.86. The company has a market capitalization of $923.82 million, a PE ratio of -2.99 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Trading of Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:RETA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($2.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.12). Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 3,045.98% and a negative return on equity of 190.87%. The company had revenue of $0.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.00) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 65.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 930.5% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 42.2% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 51.1% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 936 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $141,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 282.5% during the fourth quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 5,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,198 shares during the last quarter. 76.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases. The company is developing Phase 3 clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase 2 study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

