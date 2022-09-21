Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.21

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $14.21 and last traded at $14.50, with a volume of 716717 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.48.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on RBGLY shares. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,400 ($101.50) to GBX 8,700 ($105.12) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 7,375 ($89.11) to GBX 8,050 ($97.27) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from GBX 8,600 ($103.91) to GBX 9,500 ($114.79) in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8,187.50.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Stock Down 0.8 %
The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.56.
Reckitt Benckiser Group Cuts Dividend
About Reckitt Benckiser Group
Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.
Further Reading
