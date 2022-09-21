Reckitt Benckiser Group (OTCMKTS:RBGPF) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGPF – Get Rating)’s share price was down 0.1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $70.82 and last traded at $70.82. Approximately 6,203 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 10,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.88.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.38.

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc manufactures and sells health, hygiene, and nutrition products in the United Kingdom, the United States, China, India, and internationally. The company offers acne treatment creams, facial washes, and cleansing pads; disinfection, hygiene, and first aid products; condoms, sex toys, and lubricants; heartburn and indigestion solutions; and cough and chest congestion, multi-symptom, and sinus remedies for adults and children under the Clearasil, Dettol, Durex, Gaviscon, and Mucinex brands.

