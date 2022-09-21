Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB) Stock Price Down 3%

Redwood Capital Bancorp (OTCMKTS:RWCB – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 3% during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $18.80 and last traded at $18.80. 1,916 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 16% from the average session volume of 2,283 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.39.
Redwood Capital Bancorp Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.27.
About Redwood Capital Bancorp
Redwood Capital Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Redwood Capital Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers real estate loans, home equity lines of credit, construction and development loans, term loans for machinery and equipment, and lines of credit for working capital, as well as industrial, agricultural, and personal credits.
Featured Stories
