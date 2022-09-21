Relaxing Retirement Coach Buys 201,622 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Relaxing Retirement Coach lifted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 996,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,622 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF makes up 20.5% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Relaxing Retirement Coach owned approximately 0.79% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $40,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 139.6% during the first quarter. SC&H Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 37,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after buying an additional 767,712 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 35.3% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 76,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,746,000 after buying an additional 19,933 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 154,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,008,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RS Crum Inc. boosted its stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 5.2% during the first quarter. RS Crum Inc. now owns 256,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,581,000 after buying an additional 12,629 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

DFUS traded down $0.43 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.69. 212,903 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,696. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.32 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $43.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.41.

