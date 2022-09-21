Relaxing Retirement Coach Has $1.39 Million Stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Relaxing Retirement Coach trimmed its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 44,484 shares of the company’s stock after selling 865 shares during the period. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF comprises about 0.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 200.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 65,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,680,000 after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the last quarter. Upper Left Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $4,614,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. increased its stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

SCHC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $29.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108 shares, compared to its average volume of 557,788. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $29.66 and a twelve month high of $43.68. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.91.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

