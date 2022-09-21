Relaxing Retirement Coach Trims Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Relaxing Retirement Coach reduced its stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,888 shares of the company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF comprises approximately 1.7% of Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Relaxing Retirement Coach’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $849,000 after buying an additional 4,213 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. People s United Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 331.4% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the last quarter.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of SCHA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $40.94. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,490,401. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.65 and a 200-day moving average of $43.11. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $37.64 and a 52 week high of $55.46.
Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile
Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (SCHA)
- 3 Defensive Stocks With 60-Year Dividend Hike Streaks
- General Mills: Superior Returns With Less Volatility
- 3 Airline Stocks Stuck in a Holding Pattern
- Roku Stock is Down but Not Out
- If You’re Hungry for Value, Take a Bite on Ruth’s Hospitality Grp
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.