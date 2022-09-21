Request (REQ) Price Hits $0.10 on Top Exchanges

Request (REQ) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. During the last week, Request has traded 15.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Request has a total market capitalization of $100.54 million and approximately $3.43 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000546 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005430 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18,420.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00005296 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00062238 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00007234 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00011053 BTC.

TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005426 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002191 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00005575 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.89 or 0.00064554 BTC.

Request Profile

Request is a coin. Its launch date was August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,877,117 coins and its circulating supply is 999,830,316 coins. The official website for Request is request.network. The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Request is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork.

Buying and Selling Request

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. Telegram | Discord | Facebook | LinkedIn “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

