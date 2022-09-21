Retirement Planning Group Acquires Shares of 41,279 Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV)

Retirement Planning Group acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:FDVV – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 41,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,483,000. Retirement Planning Group owned 0.13% of Fidelity High Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity High Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 16.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 84,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,039,000 after acquiring an additional 12,049 shares in the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $405,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 19.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 57,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,069,000 after buying an additional 9,193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Fidelity High Dividend ETF by 6.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 240,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,023,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the period.

Fidelity High Dividend ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA FDVV traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.00. 184,097 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 199,980. Fidelity High Dividend ETF has a 52 week low of $34.61 and a 52 week high of $42.28. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.69.

